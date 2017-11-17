Minor gang-raped in Bhopal, 4 arrested

[India], November 17 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal yesterday.

A case has been registered in Jahangirabad police station.

Four people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police sources, three accused have been identified as Gyanendra, Lokesh and Nannu Lal.

Along with the trio, a woman, who helped by calling the victim to her place, has also been taken into the custody.

The police are investigation the matter. (ANI)