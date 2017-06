[India], June 6 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in the Channagiri area of Karnataka's Davangere district.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Joladal forest area of Bhadravati Taluk of the district. The girl was raped in front of her loved one.

A case was registered at Channagiri police station. Police is investigating the case and searching for the four youth, Priyakar, Ramesh, Arun and Rana of Ranganathpur, who are suspected of being involved in the crime. (ANI)