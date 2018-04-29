Minor girl abducted, raped in UP

[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped for two days by a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

The accused is absconding.

Police investigation is underway.

This comes at a time when the Union Cabinet approved an amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age, which came due to an increase in incidents of rape of minors in the nation.

The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape, particularly of girls below 16 years. (ANI)