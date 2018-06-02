Minor girl raped in Amethi

[India], June 2 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim shared that the accused, who belonged to her village gave her something to eat following which she fell unconscious.

"I had gone to the toilet when these three men came and gave me some substance after which I fell unconscious. After a while I realised that I had been raped," the victim said.

"I know the accused. They were people from my village," she added.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case and arrested two of the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)