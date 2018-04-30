Minor girl raped in Odisha passes away

[India] Apr 30 (ANI): A six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Odisha passed away at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Sunday.

The girl, who was found unconscious in a school compound on April 21, was admitted to the hospital for the treatment.

The victim's family members alleged after raping her attempt was also made to kill her.

The girl had sustained severe injuries on her private parts, face, chest and neck and was being treated by a team of 13 doctors in the hospital.

She slipped into a coma only minutes after getting admitted to the hospital. The medical college authorities have been authorised to expedite her post-mortem and hand over the body to the family. "The girl was strangulated because of which her food pipe was badly damaged," an official at SCB Medical said. (ANI)