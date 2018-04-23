Minor girl sold at Rs. 1 lakh, MP Home Min assures action

[India], Apr. 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday assured strict action against the accused involved in buying and selling a minor girl for Rs. 1, 25,000 in Sehore.

"Strict action will be taken against those responsible," Singh told reporters here.

The 15-year-old tribal girl was sold to a man for Rs 1, 25,000 by her maternal uncle.

The Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case in the regard and arrested four people including the buyer.

"Since 15 days the girl was tortured and harassed by the buyer," police added. (ANI)