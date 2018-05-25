Minor, her alleged lover forced to dip hands in hot oil

[India], May 25 (ANI): In a bizzare incident here, a 17-year old girl and a man were forced to dip her hands in hot oil to prove that they were not having an affair.

The so-called litmus test was carried out by the wife of the man, identified as Rahul Parmal.

The woman suspected that her husband and the girl were having an affair.

To clear her suspicion, she made the two dip their hands in hot oil.

The girl has been admitted to Rajkot civil hospital and is undergoing treatment.

However, the girl, later on, accused Rahul of molesting her. Since then, the husband-wife duo has been arrested. Residents of Bhagvati Para area of Rajkot, the girl and Parmal were residents of the same neighbourhood. (ANI)