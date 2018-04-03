  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Minor raped by CRPF jawan in UP's Bijnor

Minor raped by CRPF jawan in UP's Bijnor

Last Updated: Tue, Apr 03, 2018 23:37 hrs

[India], Apr 3 (ANI): A minor was allegedly raped by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Tuesday.

Following a complaint by the girl, the police nabbed the accused even as he blackmailed her by circulating her pictures on social media.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Chauhan, a jawan of the 160 Battalion CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul, who is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, had come to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, police also registered a case against the CRPF jawan. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features