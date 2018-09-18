Minor raped in Dehradun school; 9 arrested

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): A class 10 student of a boarding school here was allegedly gang-raped last month, after which a total of nine people have been arrested, including four students and five staff members of the school.

The incident came to light when the victim, who complained of constant stomach aches and sickness, was found to be pregnant. After the medical examination was conducted, the girl revealed that she was raped by four people.

In the wake of the incident, Uttarakhand Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Rekha Arya, wrote to the school's education secretary on Tuesday and directed cancellation of recognition of the school.

Speaking on the incident, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dehradun, Sarita Dobhal told ANI, "We received information that a juvenile girl was raped in her school. We reached there along with the Child Welfare Committee team. We have recorded the victim's statement and have registered a case. The family of the victim has also arrived." Meanwhile, Additional Director General (Law and Order) said that the school tried to suppress the matter, "'it's a month-old incident and has come to light only now. The school tried to hide the matter. All nine accused including five staff members and four students have been arrested. Action will be taken against them as per the protocol." A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.(ANI)