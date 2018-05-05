Minor raped in Pune, case registered under POCSO Act

[India], May 5 (ANI): A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in Bhosari in Pune earlier this week.

The accused was arrested by the police on the same day (May 2) and a case has been registered by the police under the POCSO Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with other relevant sections.

The accused has been remanded to three days of police custody by the court.

The incident happened around 3:30 pm on Wendesday, when the victim was playing outside her house. The accused took the victim inside the house and raped her.

The victim's family alleged that the accused threatened to kill them if they tried approaching the police. Further investigation on the case is underway. This incident comes just a few days after the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance allowing death penalty for convicts in cases of child rape.(ANI)