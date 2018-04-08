Minor raped, then gang-raped in Chhattisgarh

[Chhattisgarh], Apr. 8 (ANI): A minor was first raped by her father's friend and then gang-raped by three other men on the same day in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh almost a month ago, police said.

All the accused were arrested within eight hours after an FIR was registered on Friday, a police official said.

According to the police, the incident that took place on March 12 came to light after the minor girl suffered from an infection.

The victim's father demanded capital punishment for all the accused persons.(ANI)