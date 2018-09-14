Minor sexually assaulted in Delhi

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): A ten-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Thursday in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area.

On receiving information, the police rescued the girl from a nearby park in the area. The victim also received injuries on her face.

She was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment, who then referred her to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Presently, the girl is said to be in a stable condition.

Police is probing the incident. They are examining the CCTV footages of the incident spot in order to nab the culprit. Further details are awaited. (ANI)