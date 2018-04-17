Minor sisters shot dead in UP's Etawah

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): Two minor sisters were found shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Tuesday morning.

The girls - identified as Sandhya (17) and her younger sister Shalu (13), daughters of Ram Kishore Shakya of Kelamau village had gone to attend a marriage function held at a nearby village on Monday.

When the villagers were on their way to the fields, they found the bodies of both the sisters. Later, the villagers informed the police after which they to the spot and the bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

The villagers are suspecting that might be both girls were raped. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Tripathi, "Bullets and slippers have been recovered from the spot where the girls were found murdered. A case has been registered in this regard against unidentified assailants. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations have begun." Etawah legislator Sarita Bhadauriya has assured the family of an impartial investigation and said the accused will be arrested soon. "It's a serious matter. I am with them in their fight for justice. The accused will be punished," she told ANI. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victims' family. (ANI)