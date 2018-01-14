Minor wandering on Calangute beach rescued

[India] Jan 14 (ANI): Being steadfast in their drive to rescue children roaming on the beaches, the Calangute police came to the aid of a minor girl on January 14.

According to Police Inspector (PI) Jivba Dalvi, the Calangute police had received information that the minor was roaming on the beach all by herself.

The police then visited the beach wearing civilian clothes and interacted with the 9-year-old.

As the girl wasn't accompanied by her parents or guardian, the police recorded her statement with the assistance of NGO Scan- India.

Further, after a medical examination, she was produced before the Child Welfare Committee member and lodged in Apna Ghar for safe custody and protection. Efforts are being made to trace the parents of the girl. Earlier on January 8, the Calangute police had rescued four minor girls. A health checkup was also conducted to ensure the children's well-being; however, their parents remained untraced. The police said the drive would continue to ensure safety and protection of children in the area. (ANI)