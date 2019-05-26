Minorities Have Been Cheated, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing newly elected members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the first time on Sunday since his enormous national election victory, said minorities had been cheated by the opposition and that it must stop immediately.

We have worked for sabka saath, sabka vikas, now sabka vishwas is our mantra, said the PM.

"The way the poor have been cheated, the minorities have been deceived the same way. It would have been good if their education, their health had been taken care of. In 2019, I expect you to punch a hole in that deception. We have to earn their trust," PM Narendra Modi said in parliament's Central Hall on Sunday evening.

"The way the poor were deceived, we were able to end it."

Modi said that his government would move forward on its attack against poverty.



On the dais, senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi flanked PM Modi. Alliance leaders including Janata Dal United chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal were in the meeting.