Minorities safe in India: Rajnath on Archbishop letter

[India], May 22 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is one of those countries where minorities are safe and no one is allowed to discriminate anyone on the basis of caste and religion.

His statement comes after the Archbishop of Delhi Archdiocese, Anil Joseph Couto, through a letter called upon the churches of the capital to start a year-long prayer campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

"I have not seen the letter, but I want to say India is one of those countries where minorities are safe and no one is allowed to discriminate on the basis of caste and religion," he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Every action has a reaction. I won't take a step that disrupts communal harmony. But if the church asks people to pray so that Modi government isn't formed, the country will have to think that people from other religions will do 'kirtan pooja'." Archbishop Anil Couto, had released a circular to the Delhi churches on May 8, urging the Christian community to hold prayers and observe a fast on Fridays for the nation's sake. "As we look forward towards 2019, when we will have a new government, let us begin a prayer campaign for our country from May 13, 2018 which marks the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima, consecrating ourselves and our nation to the Immaculate Heart," the circular read. "I request that we observe a day of fast every Friday of the week by forgoing at least one meal and offering our penance and all our sacrifices for our spiritual renewal and that of our nation. Moreover, I earnestly request that we organize an hour of Eucharistic adoration every Friday at a convenient time in all our parishes, religious houses and institution specifically praying for our nation," added the circular. (ANI)