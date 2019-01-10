Minority panel hails 10 per cent quota Bill, thanks PM Modi

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has hailed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 as 'historic' which gives 10 per cent reservation to poor among the general category in government jobs and admissions in government academic institutions.

"The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 is historic. It is for the first time that the minority communities belonging to the general category will get the benefits of reservation," said the NCM chairman Sayed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi in a statement.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday night. Rizvi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing getting the Bill passed in the Parliament, "which will prove beneficial to a large section of economically weaker sections of the minority communities belonging to general category." (ANI)