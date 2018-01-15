Minor's body with mutilated genitals found in Haryana

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl body with mutilated private parts was found in Haryana's Jind district.

The body of the minor was found near a canal in Budhakhera village of Jind district on Sunday.

Initial investigation indicates that the girl was gang raped and killed.

"The body was found in the fields with injury marks. We have registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Deputy SP Kaptan Singh told ANI, and added that two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted for investigation in the case

Singh informed that the body has been sent to Rohtak forensic lab for a postmortem. "It seems like she doesn't belong to Jind district. Someone may have brought her here," Singh said. The girl, reportedly was missing since January 9 from Kurukshetra. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the culprit in the case would be nabbed soon. "Culprit has been identified and I'm sure he will soon be nabbed," Khattar told reporters in Karnal. (ANI)