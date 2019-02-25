Mirza Riyaz ul Hasan Effendi to be AIMIM MLC candidate

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): AIMIM chief Assaddudin Owaisi on Monday announced that Mirza Riyaz ul Hasan Effendi will be the MLC candidate.

Owaisi tweeted, "Happy to inform that Mirza Riyaz ul Hasan Effendi will be the MLC candidate from AIMIM."

Meanwhile, Telangana Legislator C H Malla Reddy took charge as Minister of Labour, Women and Child Welfare in Telangana Secretariat on Sunday.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR won a second term with an overwhelming majority. KCR led TRS won 88 out of 119 legislative seats in the recently held elections. (ANI)