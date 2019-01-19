Misa Bharti felt like chopping off Ram Kripal Yadav's hands when he joined BJP

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti said that she felt like chopping off Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav's hands when she heard the news of him joining the BJP.

"He (Ram Kripal Yadav) used to cut chaff. We had huge respect for him. However, we stopped respecting him when he went on to join hands with Sushil Kumar Modi. At that time I felt like cutting his hands from the same chaff cutting machine," Bharti said while addressing a gathering in Patna's Bikram area on January 16.

Ram Kripal Yadav was earlier a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. In 2014, he resigned from his party post and joined BJP. In 2014 general election, he won the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat by defeating Bharti. Speaking at the event, Bharti said she is now confident of her win this time as she didn't get enough time to prepare during 2014 polls. (ANI)