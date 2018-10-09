Misa Bharti refutes rift between Tejashwi, Tej Pratap

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Dismissing reports of differences between her brothers Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti on Monday said that her statement was misconstrued by the media.

"My statement has been twisted. I had asked party workers to remain united and forget differences, the comment was not on our family. The family is one, no differences between us," she asserted.

The Rajya Sabha MP had reportedly confirmed a rift between her brothers while addressing party workers in Bihar's Maner. She asked the workers to ignore little things while saying that "even our five fingers are not the same."

"Even our five fingers are not the same. Similarly, there are differences between the brothers in my family, considering that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is a huge family," she had said. Bharti claimed that she made the statement in order to make workers understand that they should remain united despite differences. "It had got nothing to do with anybody in the family," she added. "It was for the party workers, nothing to do with my family. This has been misconstrued by the media, which was unfortunate. I said Rashtriya Janata Dal is a big family, and we need to stay together to do well. There is no rift between the two brothers. It was just to the party workers so that they stay united," she further said.(ANI)