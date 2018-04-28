Miscreant accused of inciting communal violence via FB post arrested

[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): The miscreant, who wrote a communal violence-inciting Facebook post, was arrested on Saturday, confirmed, Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Ajay Sahani.

"The person responsible for the post and 15 other miscreants have been arrested and their questioning is underway. The situation is back to normal," said Sahani.

Violent demonstrations were held by an angry mob outside a Police Station in the town, demanding the arrest of the Facebook user, who in his post, mocked Prophet Mohammed. The mob hurled stones at the Police Station, injuring a few officials and also vandalised an HDFC Bank ATM in the vicinity.

The mob also beat up a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Chhota Lal Jaiswal, and his son. In order to control the crowd, the Police had to deploy a Lathi charge and fire tear gas shells. (ANI)