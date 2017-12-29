Miscreants decamp with ATM in J-K's Anantnag

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the State Bank of India was stolen by miscreants in Bijbehara town of South Kashmir's Anantnag district during the intervening night of yesterday.

It is yet to be ascertained as to how much money was there in the cash dispensing machine.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a complaint and an investigation is underway in this regard.

On November 22, an ATM of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) was stolen in Shopian by unidentified people.(ANI)