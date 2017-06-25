Miscreants destroy Sabarimala Ayyappa temple mast

[India] June 25 (ANI): The base (panchavargathara) of the new golden temple mast installed at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Sunday was found destroyed using mercury. The ceremonial installation of the new temple mast was to be held today.

The inspection of footage from a CCTV camera installed on the Sabarimala temple premises showed three persons pouring a liquid on the base of the newly installed temple mast.

Detailed investigations revealed that the liquid substance poured was mercury.

The Devaswom Board has also lodged a direct complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP). Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said the DGP has promise to depute a special team of forensic experts. In connection with the installation of mast, the devotees were given an opportunity to submit gold. Detailed investigations are in progress. (ANI)