Miscreants open fire at RJD MLA's house

[India], Feb 2 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants opened fire at the house of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bakhri, Upendra Paswan, in Bihar's Begusarai on Friday.

The MLA escaped unhurt while Middle school's headmaster Naval Kishore Mukhiya suffered injuries.

The injured head master has been shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Munger, Vikas Vaibhav has personally reached the spot to investigate the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)