Miscreants pelted stones at India's fastest 'Train 18' during trial run

During the trial run of indigenously developed India's first engineless train, 'Train 18' between Agra and Delhi, some miscreants pelted stones at the Railways' fastest train damaging one of its windows.

The Chief Design Engineer and other officials were on board when the incident took place. "On Thursday speed trials were being conducted for Train 18 between Agra and New Delhi, with Srinivas, the Chief Design Engineer, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), among the inspecting crew on board, some miscreants from outside threw stones on the train, that damaged one of the windows of the Train 18 on one side," said GV Venkatesan, Public Relation Officer, ICF.

Condemning the act, Venkatesan appealed to the public not to vandalise railway properties. "Such act of vandalising the public property such as trains, railway stations, are condemnable, in particular, a prestigious brand new train such as Train 18. Public are requested to desist from vandalising railway properties including trains, railway stations and defacing them. After all, it is the public property that belongs to them," he said. Earlier in November, the first trial run of Train 18 was successfully conducted on tracks at Moradabad-Rampur section of Northern Indian Railways. During the trial run, the train was made to run at different speeds. The India's fastest train ran, which will replace Shatabdi trains, ran at a speed of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route.(ANI)