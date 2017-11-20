  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Miss World 2017 reacts to Tharoor's remark, says 'Chillar talk just small change'

Miss World 2017 reacts to Tharoor's remark, says 'Chillar talk just small change'

Last Updated: Mon, Nov 20, 2017 16:23 hrs
From girl next door to Miss World 2017: All about Manushi Chhillar

New Delhi: In response to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's comment, wherein he tried to play on Manushi Chhillar's surname, the newly-crowned Miss World 2017 has said she is not going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark.

Tharoor's witty tweet on Manushi backfired on him, when the twitterati slammed him for comparing her surname to 'loose change'.

The 20-year-old, however, gave a graceful reply to Tharoor's tweet.
Following Manushi Chhillar's victory at the Miss World 2017 pageant on Saturday, Tharoor had tweeted, "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!"

After receiving backlash, in another tweet, Tharoor issued an apology, saying, "Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!."