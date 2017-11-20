Miss World 2017 reacts to Tharoor's remark, says 'Chillar talk just small change'

Tharoor's witty tweet on Manushi backfired on him, when the twitterati slammed him for comparing her surname to 'loose change'.





Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change - let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar @ShashiTharoor https://t.co/L5gqMf8hfi — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) 20 November 2017 The 20-year-old, however, gave a graceful reply to Tharoor's tweet.

Following Manushi Chhillar's victory at the Miss World 2017 pageant on Saturday, Tharoor had tweeted, "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!"



