'Missing' Bihar Class 10 board answer sheets sold as scrap

[India], June 24 (ANI): The answer sheets of Class 10th Bihar board exams, which went missing from a Bihar College, were sold to a scrap vendor for Rs 8,500.

Around 42,000 answer scripts which were missing from Gopalganj's SS Inter College, were sold to the scrap vendor, Pappu Kumar Gupta.

The scrap vendor and an auto driver, who transported the copies in his auto, have been arrested.

"They regularly buy books and other scraps from the college (SS Inter College). It is fine if they bought it with the same purpose, but we are investigating if they had any other intention," said Gopalganj SP, Rashid Zaman.

216 bundles, amounting to approximately 42,000 answer sheets, went missing a day before the board results. The information about the disappearance of the answer sheets surfaced when the Bihar School Examination Board sought to examine the answer sheets of some students. (ANI)