[India], December 14 (ANI): An Indian Defence accounts services officer was found dead on Thursday at railways tracks in West Delhi's Palam.

The officer has been identified as Jitender Jha, who was missing since December 11.

A suicide note was also found near Jha's body.

According to media reports, Jha was not happy with the frequent transfers. He had been transferred multiple times in the last six months.

The police said, "they are probing the case from all possible angles". (ANI)