Missing Hyderabad techie's kin thanks Swaraj, KTR for help

[India], June 24 (ANI): Father of 36-year-old Hyderabad techie, who went missing in the United States in 2017, has thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and State Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao for their help.

"My son P. Raghavender contacted me for the last time in October 2017 and from then on he has not been in touch with us. Today, he contacted me because of ANI, Sushma Swaraj and KTR helped me. My son was facing some issues with his live-in partner so he could not contact me," P. Raghavendra Rao, the father, told ANI.

"My sons' visa too expired. I would like to request Sushma Swaraj ma'am and Indian Embassy to help my son get a visa and reunite with us," he added. A software engineer from Hyderabad, who was working for a multinational company in the US, had reportedly gone missing. The father of the techie, while talking to ANI, had claimed that his son went to the US seven years back and was in constant touch with the family. However, they were not in touch for the past 10 months. Raghavendra also approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan, who recorded his video and shared his plea on social media. (ANI)