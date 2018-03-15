Missing JNU research student found in UP

New Delhi: A 26-year-old female Ph.D student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, who went missing from the campus a few days ago, has been found in Lucknow, police said on Thursday.

"Pooja Kasana had left her hostel on the JNU campus on her own. She was found roaming in Lucknow and has since returned to Delhi. She has not joined the police investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere told IANS.

As for her comments on her guide Professor A.K. Johri's conduct, there has been no complaint on the issue. "We will conduct a probe if she complains to police," Dumbere said.

Kasana had left the campus on March 10 after talking to her family that she was going out for dinner with friends. Her mobile phone was found switched off since then, the officer said. "Her father Sheeshpal Singh and brother Pradeep, residents of Ghaziabad, visited her hostel and found her room locked on Sunday. On Monday, they complained to police that they suspected she was kidnapped." Kasana, a first-year research scholar in the School of Life Sciences, told police that she had left her hostel of her own will after sending in her resignation through an email to Professor Johri.