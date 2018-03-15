'Missing' JNU student found

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University student who reportedly went missing from the varsity has been found, said police.

The 26-year-old PhD scholar went missing from the campus four days ago.

A resident of Shipra Hostel, Pooja Kasna was reportedly found in Lucknow.

Kasana, hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and is pursuing an Integrated M Phil and PhD course from the university.

Kasna's parents had lodged a missing person's complaint with the Vasant Kunj police station on March 13 after they failed to contact Kasna over the phone and found her hostel room locked.

A case under section 365 of Indian Panel Code (IPC) was registered after she went missing. (ANI)