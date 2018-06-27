Missing Kashmir police officer joins Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

Image: SPO Irfan Ahmad Dar went missing with an AK-47 rifle on Tuesday evening. Pic: Facebook

: The terror group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen today said that the Special Police Officer who was reported missing with his service rifle has joined them.

A local media report in Srinagar quoting a tele-statement of the Operational Spokesman of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Burhan-u-Din said, SPO Irfan Ahmad Dar a resident of Nehama Kakapora of south Kashmirs Pulwama district who fled with the rifle has joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

The spokesman added, we appeal all Jammu and Kashmir police cadres to give up their job and join Hizb-ul-Mujahideen to give a push to the resistance struggle. The SPO has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Dar. A police official said that Dar is believed to have been carrying an AK-47 rifle along with ammunition as he was not found inside the police station since Tuesday evening.