Missing Rajasthan man traced in Pakistan jail

[India] June 7 (ANI): A man, who had been missing from Bundi district since five years, has been traced to a jail in Pakistan.

Jugraj Bhil, a resident of Rampuria village of Bundi district, is locked up in Pakistan's Karachi jail.

Police officials told ANI, "The person is mentally ill. We have information that he has been held as a captive in Pakistan. We are investigating the matter. We don't know how he travelled to Pakistan".

After getting the information, Bhil's family sought government's help to rescue him.

"Five-six years ago, Jugraj suddenly disappeared from the house late one night. The documents and photo shown by the police now gives us positive options of his being there and coming back home," Bhils's father told ANI. (ANI)