Missing Sukhoi-30: ALH copters being used in rescue operations

[India] May 25 (ANI): After the rescue operations for Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft and its two pilots were resumed earlier in the day, C-130 aircraft with electro-optical payload Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) helicopters are being utilized for the rescue mission.

However, the terrain and thick foliage of search area is challenging the ongoing search operations.

Till now no breakthrough has been made in locating the aircraft and its pilots.

The rescue mission, however, was halted due to bad weather condition.

Four ground teams of IAF personnel, nine of the Indian Army and two of state administration, were deployed on different axis to scour the area. The aircraft airborne from Tejpur Air Base lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km North of Tejpur. (ANI)