[India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti departing from the Darbhanga Junction railway station on Monday will have all the 19 coaches showcasing the popular Mithila paintings.

On August 23 earlier this year, nine coaches with such painting were introduced by the railway. However, it has now added 10 more such coaches.

This rake will return from New Delhi to Darbhanga on October 2 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)