Mizoram hosts first edition of Cancer Screening Mela

[India] April 26 (ANI): A Cancer Screening Mela was organised by the Department of Health, Government of Mizoram, in collaboration with the Public Foundation of India and National Health Mission under the Swasth Uttar Purv scheme.

The screening mela was funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in the state's Kolasib District.

The event took place in the Diakkawn YMA Hall and saw huge support and participation of distinguished personalities from different walks of life.

The teme of the event was "Come on Mizoram, together let's beat Cancer ". More than 1000 participants turned up for the screening and check up process. Miss Mizoram 2018 Thanthani & Miss India Mizoram 2018 Lily Darnei was present on the occasion. The mela was organised with an aim to raise awareness about cancer prevention, early diagnosis, early detection and management. Emphasis was placed on following a healthy lifestyle. Patients from various medical departments including eye, medicine, pediatric, ultrasound, ECG, ENT etc were present at the mela. (ANI)