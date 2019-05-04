MJ Akbar appears in court to record statement in defamation case

[India], May 4 (ANI): A Delhi court is recording the statement of former Union Minister MJ Akbar today in connection with a defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani after she complained of sexual misconduct.

Ramani and other senior journalists will also appear before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal today.

She had on April 10 pleaded not guilty before the court and claimed trial after the court framed defamation charges against her on a criminal complaint of Akbar.

In the last hearing, ACMM Vishal had also granted a permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance in the hearings to follow. In February, Ramani was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000. Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign. Akbar, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against the journalist for accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on 17 October 2018. (ANI)