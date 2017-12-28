MJ Akbar raises questions on AIMPLB credibility for opposing triple talaq

[India], December 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar in Lok Sabha questioned the credibility of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for opposing the Triple Talaq Bill.

"What is the credibility of All India Muslim Personal Law Board? Who chose them to be community representatives?" Akbar questioned.

The Union Minister also said that the slogan 'Islam khatre mein hai' (Islam is in danger) is now being used to divide society, adding that the slogan was used before independence to divide India.

However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said, "Like the Supreme Court said dowry law was being misused and instant arrest must not be done, can we be confident that the same will not be done in Triple Talaq cases? I think we need to discuss this." Earlier in the day, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant Triple Talaq was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Prasad said the proposed law is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion. The draft bill states that "any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal". There is also a provision for imposing pecuniary fine violators and imprisonment for up to three years. Triple Talaq is the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by saying "talaq" three times. The constitution allows Muslims, the biggest minority in the country, to regulate marriages, divorces, and inheritance through their own civil code. But in August, the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". As many as 22 Muslim countries have banned the triple talaq. (ANI)