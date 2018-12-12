MJ Akbar, Tejpal suspended from Editor's Guild

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Former Union Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar and ex Tehlka magazine editor, Tarun Tejpal have been suspended from the Editor's Guild of India (EGI) over the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Both Akbar and Tejpal will remain suspended until the court pronounces a verdict in their cases.

The EGI further stated that they have sought an official response from Gautam Adhikari, founding editor DNA Mumbai over the sexual misconduct allegations against him. The decision was taken after discussion with the members of its Executive Committee.

"Office-bearers of the Guild discussed the EC's comments and took the decision on the matter. It has concurred with the majority view that Mr Akbar should be suspended from the Guild till such time that the court case he has filed is concluded. Using the same logic, the Office-bearers decided that Mr Tejpal too should be suspended from the Guild. For Mr Adhikari, the Office-bearers decided that the Guild will write to him seeking a formal response to the charges against him," the EGI said in a statement. The trio were included in the EGI's updated member list, released on November 17, despite calls from several members demanding their ousting. 67-year-old Akbar, who has been a "dormant member" of the EGI, the Guild said in the statement, resigned from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs on October 17 owing to the growing flak he faced over the allegations. The journalist-turned-politician was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 20 women. Meanwhile, Tejpal, a former Tehelka editor, was accused of rape by a junior colleague in November 2013. (ANI)