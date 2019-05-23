MK Stalin pushes for Rahul Gandhi as PM

Chennai: Prior to the election results, DMK chief MK Stalin said that he believed Congress President Rahul Gandhi would become the new Prime Minister and his own party will win in Tamil Nadu

“The exit poll is not the real one. It is manufactured at someone’s order. Rahul Gandhi would be our Prime minister if we get the numbers in our favour. We never change our mind. I said in the beginning. I would say it tomorrow as well. There is a possibility of going to Delhi at any time,” he said.

"The credibility of exit polls is a suspect. In Kancheepuram, an exit poll has taken into account a rejected candidate," he said. Most of the exits polls have predicted a second term for BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Stalin was the first person in the UPA camp who proposed the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate. Counting of votes is underway for 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu- the election to Vellore was cancelled after a huge amount of cash was seized - and for 22 assembly seats where bypolls were held. The party, along with its allies, including Congress, has 97 lawmakers in the 234-member assembly against the AIADMK's 114. The simple majority in the full house is 117.