MK Stalin slams PMK for aligning with AIADMK

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday criticised Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) S. Ramadoss for joining hands with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP, AIADMK and PMK have decided to contest Lok Sabha elections together in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Speaking on the issue, Stalin said: "AIADMK and PMK formed an alliance and agreed on seven seats of Los Sabha. PMK chief Ramadoss had criticised them for corruption. In fact, he has even brought out a book on the corrupt practices of Jayalalithaa, present Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) and Deputy Chief Minister (O. Panneerselvam). Is he not ashamed of this?"

Earlier today, during a press conference it was announced that the BJP will contest on five out of the 39 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. Speaking to media here after holding talks with the BJP, AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the BJP-AIADMK alliance will be a winning one. "For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK and BJP have agreed to form a mega alliance. This alliance will be a winning alliance in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In this alliance, BJP is allotted five seats," he said. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was also present at the media briefing, said the BJP will support AIADMK in the by-elections on 21 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. "We will support AIADMK in the by-elections on 21 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. We have agreed to contest elections under the leadership of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the state and Modi Ji at the Centre," he said. Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam had said the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will support the AIADMK-BJP front in Tamil Nadu in the forthcoming general elections. The PMK, which has a strong voter base in northern Tamil Nadu, especially among the OBC Vanniyar community, will contest on six Lok Sabha seats and will be given one Rajya Sabha seat. (ANI)