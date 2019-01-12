MLA Ramesh Munda killing: Absconding accused arrested by NIA

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Raipur on Saturday arrested a key accused in Jharkhand MLA Ramesh Munda murder case.

Accused Bhajo Hari Singh Munda, a resident of Khunti district, was absconding for a long time.

It was found during the investigation that in July 2008, the main accused CPI (Maoist) leader Kundan Pahan got Rs 3 crore advance money from another accused Raja Peter for killing MLA Ramesh Munda. Out of the Rs three crore sum, Pahan handed over Rs. 2.78 crores to accused Bhajo Hari who was his then associate.

The money handed over to him to further Naxal activities in Jharkhand.

Notably, Ramesh Munda, who was a Janata Dal (U) MLA, was killed allegedly by Naxalites while he was delivering a speech at a function in Bundu, his assembly constituency Tamar on July 9, 2008. His two bodyguards were also killed in the attack. (ANI)