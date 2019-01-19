MLAs called back, will not destabilise K'taka govt: Yeddyurappa

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said the Congress and JD(S) have "nothing to worry" as BJP MLAs camping in Gurugram have been called back to Bengaluru.

"Our MLAs are returning to Bengaluru from Delhi. We will tour the state and analyse the situation of drought. We will not destabilise this government at any cost. Congress and JD(S) need not worry," Yeddyurappa told the media here.

The BJP MLAs from Karnataka said they were in Gurugram since Monday evening to devise strategies for the coming Lok Sabha polls, and not to avoid being "poached" by the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance. However, the MLAs were called back earlier today.

Earlier in the week, Yeddyurappa had alleged that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was indulging in horse-trading by offering money and ministerial posts to BJP MLAs. "We are not indulging in any poaching. It is Chief Minister Kumaraswamy who is indulging in horse-trading. He himself is offering money and ministerial posts to our MLAs," he had said. The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Karnataka Congress MLAs visited Mumbai on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the Congress' allegation that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the ruling coalition government in Karnataka.(ANI)