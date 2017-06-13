MLAs' support to AIADMK indeed purchased, alleges DMK

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday alleged that all the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs' support had indeed been purchased by the ruling government after reports emerged that the lawmakers were lured in by cash and gold to seek their support during Tamil Nadu Assembly's February trust vote.

"Every MLA has become a commodity at the hands of the ruling party. They all were purchased for a huge amount ranging from Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 10 crore. One of the MLAs who escaped from that (Sasikala) group stated that, which means all MLAs were purchased. This is how the government is running. The support is not natural," DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan told ANI.

Earlier, a sting operation was carried out by an English news channel, which revealed that AIADMK MLAs' support was bought in for cash and gold during the trust vote that took place in February 18 this year. The MLAs from the both the O. Panneerslevam and Sasikala camp, reportedly, revealed that they were openly buying and selling support. A floor test was conducted on the floor of the House, which saw overwhelming support given to Edappadi K. Palanisamy, close aide of Sasikala, which later led him to stake claim to form the government in the state. Palanisamy was later elected as the chief minister of the state. (ANI)