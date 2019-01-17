MLAs take oath in Telangana

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Newly elected MLAs on Thursday took oath in Telangana Assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan administered the oath of office to the newly elected members including the nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community.

Khan took oath on Wednesday as the Pro-tem Speaker, administered by Governor ESL Narasimhan at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on December 13 last year.

TRS emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly elections held recently, bagging 88 seats out of a total of 119 seats. (ANI)