MLAs will not yield to BJP's horse-trading: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: With 15 days left for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove its majority in the Karnataka Assembly, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the former was resorting to horse-trading to get the required number.

"BJP people are doing horse-trading. This is unethical and against the principles of democracy. No MLA will yield to their demand," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Following the results of Karntataka Assembly elections, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on May 16 invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form the government after it emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. Along with one independent MLA, the BJP has staked the claim at forming the government.

However, they are still short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs and have been given 15 days to prove their majority in the Karnataka assembly. The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, on the other hand, has a majority with 115 MLAs. Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the third time.