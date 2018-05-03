MLC elections: BJP releases list of candidates

[India], May 3 (ANI): The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of candidates for the ensuing Biennial Election to the Legislative Council (MLC) from Local Authorities Constituencies of Maharashtra.

Following are the names of the candidates; Dr Ramdas Aambatkar from Wardha-cum-Chandrapur cum Gadchiroli, Pravin Pote Patil from Amravati and Suresh Dhas from Osmanabad cum Latur-cum Beed.

The notification for the by-elections was issued earlier today. (ANI)