MLC elections: BJP, Shiv Sena win 2 seats each

[India], May 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena have won two seats each in the biennial elections to the Legislative Council (MLC) in Maharashtra.

The two parties stood victorious from Local Authorities Constituencies in the state.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won one seat while counting for one seat of Beed/Osmananbad has been withheld by the Election Commission following a court order.

Dr. Ramdas Aambatkar from Wardha-cum-Chandrapur-cum-Gadchiroli and Pravin Pote Patil from Amravati won the two seats.

Shiv Sena candidates Narendra Darade won from Nasik while Viplav Bajoriya will now represent Parbhani-Hingoli seat in the upper house. NCP's Aniket Tatkare will represent the party in Raigad-cum-Ratnagiri-cum-Sindhudurg. The result for Osmanabad/Beed has been put on hold. The counting will take place later. Voting to the six seats of the Maharashtra legislative council's biennial election was held on Monday. The major parties had entered the poll in a seat-sharing agreement. The election was held as three members of the NCP, two of the BJP, and one of the Congress, are retiring from the upper house of the state legislature on June 21. (ANI)