MNF Chief meets Mizoram Guv, stakes claim to form govt

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): A delegation of the Mizo National Front (MNF) led by its President Zoramthanga met Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Tuesday evening.

Zoramthanga staked claim to form the government in the state after his party won 26 seats in the state Assembly poll results announced today.

Shortly before Zormathanga visited Governor Rajasekharan, outgoing Chief Minister of Mizoram Lal Thanhawla submitted his resignation before the Governor.

"This is very disappointing. I did not expect this. I think I underestimated the new formation Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)," he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the MNF and the Congress for their respective victories in the state Assembly polls and attributed the same to the alleged ignorance of farmers. "I congratulate Congress, MNF for their success. It clearly shows the mood of the nation. These states are pre-dominantly agrarian states and BJP govt in the Centre has more or less ignored the Swaminathan report recommendations and loan problems of farmers," Patnaik told media. MNF has emerged victorious in Mizoram Assembly elections by bagging 26 seats in the 40-member Assembly, according to figures published by the Election Commission of India. BJP has won one seat while the Congress bagged five. As many as 8 seats have gone to the kitty of independent candidates. (ANI)